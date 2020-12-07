Iron Studios Reveals Their New The Dark Knight Returns Statue

Iron Studios is taking us back to the hit DC Comics story, The Dark Knight Returns, with their newest statue. Batman is back, and he is coming out of retirement to bring justice to go to Gotham once again with this new 1/6th scale diorama statue. Iron Studios shows off the Dark Knight taking down the leader of the Gang Mutants in this design. Packed with some bloody detail, this 15-inch statue will please any Batman fan of the popular comic book story. Iron Studios brings Frank Miller's Batman: The Dark Knight Returns design to life with high amounts of detail, damaged suit design, and a dynamic diorama base that adds extra depth to this piece.

The Dark Knight Returns usually gets a lot of collectibles depicting Batman in his armored suit or fighting Superman. It is a nice refreshing take to see something so different from such an iconic DC Comics story. This statue will truly take any Batman fan collection to new levels, but they will definitely have to dish out quite a bit of money to add it to theirs. The Dark Knight Returns Batman 1/6 Scale Diorama from Iron Studios is priced at $649.99. It is expected to release between November – December 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"In a bleak future, a giant known as the Leader, of the so-called Gang Mutants, voracious and obsessed with violence, was responsible for manipulating the youth of Gotham to bring crime to a level of violence never seen before. He called Batman a coward and challenged him to a one-on-one fight. After a first defeat, an experienced and strategic Dark Knight chooses a mud hole as a ring for his rematch, seeking to slow the villain's movements. Even though he is old and has just come out of retirement, and facing a bigger rival at the peak of his physical condition, reaching precise weaknesses, inflicting several serious injuries, the old Batman, even injured, comes out victorious."

"Again inspired by the historic miniseries written and designed by acclaimed author Frank Miller, "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns", Iron Studios proudly presents its "Batman Statue The Dark Night Returns – DC Comics – 1/6 Diorama – Iron Studios", one more work of art derived from this iconic HQ in one of its most remarkable moments, featuring the triumphant Dark Knight standing on the defeated Mutant Leader on a base that replicates the peculiar terrain of combat, now in the Diorama 1/6 scale series, bringing an extra interchangeable head as a bonus."

Features:

Limited edition

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Includes extra head

Product dimensions: 15in (H) 13.3in (W) 13.7in (L)

Product Weight: 14.3 lbs