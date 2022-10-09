Mortal Kombat Baraka Wants a Fatality with New Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studio Mortal Kombat line is fairly new, and there are still plenty of fighters to cover. So far, we have seen Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Sonya, Shan Kahn, and Goro make their debut. It looks like another deadly fighter is entering the tournament as Baraka has arrived. Coming in at 9" tall, this hand-painted Baraka statue features the aggressive mutant in full detail. Iron Studios made sure to capture his deadly razor sharp teeth and the bony blades protruding from his arms in great detail. From his red eyes to his intense sculpt, Mortal Kombat fans will make sure to add this kombatant to their impressive gaming collection. It looks like we are slowly but surely getting more fighters from Iron Studios, and they are doing an excellent job. As far as Mortal Kombat collectibles go, Storm Collectibles really knocks it out of teh park with their 1/12 scale figures, but if you want something more static, then this line is what you need. The Iron Studios Baraka 1/10 Art Scale statue will be priced at $180, and he is set for a Q3 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, along with all of the other Mortal Kombat fighter statues you can add to your own tournament.

A New Mortal Kombat Fighter Has Arrived!

"A native of the aggressive mutant race of the Tarkatans. From the dangerous and chaotic extradimensional realm Outworld, the barbarian demon warrior owner of a grotesque face with red eyes, pointy ears, and a huge mouth filled with dozens of fangs capable of sending chills to the most fearless foe. Unsheathes his long bony blades from his forearms ready to deliver his lethal blows against any opponent."

"Wearing a white, red, and black kimono, Emperor Shao Kahn's monstrous minion stands over a deadly trap in the dungeons of his master. A striking set of his violent fights is represented on his base, decorated with the franchise's logo. Thus, Sideshow and Iron Studios present another iconic character from the universe created by Dan Forden and John Vogel with the statue "Baraka BDS – Mortal Kombat – Art Scale 1/10", originally introduced in the Mortal Kombat II game."