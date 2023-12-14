Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: House of Marley, lord of the rings, tmnt

It's A Techie Wonderland with Our Latest Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide

We have rounded up a delightful set of tech goodies from all over to help you snag up that perfect piece of tech for the holiday season

This holiday season, embark on a tech-infused adventure with gifts that cater to the inner geek in your life. From customizable keyboards and keycaps inspired by returning to Middle-earth to special quarter-sized arcade replicas, we have you covered. Christmas is not far off now, and it can be tough to find that perfect gift, so hopefully, we can help turn up the turns or dish out some screen-less play for kids with these delightful techie treats.

Lord of the Rings Keyboards and Keycaps from Drop:

Elevate the typing experience with the Lord of the Rings Keyboards and Keycaps from Drop. Immerse yourself in the magical world of Middle-earth with meticulously crafted keycaps featuring iconic elements from the films featuring the One Ring. Drop has released quite a few Lord of the Rings designs for their keyboards featuring art and actually text keys with the language from Middle-earth. From Dwarvish and Elvish to the Black Speech of Mordor, these are perfect keyboards for any Tolkien enthusiast they are packed with Easter Eggs and lore that fans can appreciate. Add a touch of fantasy to every keystroke with Drop this holiday season right from Middle-earth.

TMNT Quarter Arcade Replica from Numskull:

It is time for a blast from the past with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Quarter Arcade Replicas from Numskull. These quarter-sized arcade cabinet replicates the nostalgic arcade experience, allowing techies to relive the glory days of classic gaming. Standing at 16" tall, Turtle Power arrives from Konami's 1989 hit game on a 6" screen and still has 4-Player capabilities. Attach one of Numskull's mini USB gaming controllers for an easier, less crowded gameplay experience. From a light-up marquee and retro artwork adjustable sound to a rechargeable battery, this is the most Cowabunga collectible TMNT fans can own this year. Get your heroes in a half-shell fix this holiday season right on Numskull, and check out some of the other Quarter Arcades while you're at it.

Audio Play System for Kids with Storypod:

Introduce the young techies to a world of immersive storytelling with the Storypod Audio Play System. This audio player, shaped like a whimsical pod, is here to help your child's development with magical chips that activate the content designed for kids between ages 0-6+. With its user-friendly design and captivating content, the Storypod provides a tech-savvy and educational gift that sparks creativity and a love for storytelling. Even big characters from Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, and Daniel Tiger are here to help with plushes that, when placed on the pod, tell stories about friendship, joy, and more! Forget that Tablet and give some screenless fun to your little ones this holiday with the Storypod.

House of Marley Turns Up the Music

Elevate the audio experience sustainably with The House of Marley's headphones and turntables. Crafted with eco-friendly materials, these audio gems offer exceptional sound quality while aligning with a commitment to environmental responsibility. Embrace your own music with a variety of wireless headphones, from the Positive Vibration Frequency over-ear style to the elegant Little Bird Buds. Or take your music to new heights with the Stir it Up Lux Turntable; you will even have your vinyl collection feeling brand new again. These House of Marley goodies are the perfect blend of style, and performance, while saving the planet and your conscience for that techie audiophile in your life.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!