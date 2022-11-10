It's Morphin' Time as the Power Rangers Arrive at Mezco Toyz

It is Morphin' Time as Mezco Toyz takes collectors back to Angel Grove. At long last, the Power Rangers has finally debuted as the latest One:12 Collective release. This is not your normal release either, as the whole team is together again in one Mighty Morphin' bundle. This is honestly the ultimate Power Rangers collectible set that is packed with swappable parts and accessories. Each Power Ranger will include both helmeted and unmasked head sculpts, which is a nice bonus. On top of that, every Ranger will get their own unique power weapon as well as Blade Blasters with holstered and power effect accessories. The fun does not even stop there as six assorted blaster effects are also included, as well as not one but two Dragon Shields to power up both Red and Black Rangers.

This set features the first generation of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers characters. Jason, Kimberly, Zack, Trini, and Billy. All of their power suits will feature fabric elements, and the powerful Mega Blaster is also included. We already know the Green Ranger will be getting a solo release later on, and I can imagine we will at least be seeing the White Ranger and maybe a Putty Bundle. With great power comes a high price, and the Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Power Rangers set comes in at a whopping $400. Pre-orders are already live right here, and the team is set to return in September 2023.

Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Deluxe Boxed Set

"It's morphin' time! Jason, Trini, Zack, Kimberly, and Billy join the One:12 Collective in this massive Mighty Morphin Power Rangers deluxe boxed set – complete with character-specific accessories including all 5 Power weapons and the Power Blaster!"

"The heroes of Angel Grove are outfitted in their respective suit colors with Morphers attached to their belt and come complete with two head portraits each – a Mighty Morphin' helmet and an unmasked head portrait. Each Power Ranger comes with their own unique Power weapon as well as a Blade Blaster which fits in the holster on their belt. Rita Repulsa's monsters are no match for the Power Rangers, equipped with the Power Blaster – a power assemblage of all 5 of the Rangers' Power weapons, the Anti-Sonic Foam Gun with blast FX, and more!"

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE POWER RANGERS FIGURES FEATURE:

COSTUME:

Mighty Morphin' helmet

Ranger suit

Two (2) Dragon Shields (removable)

Belt with Morpher & holster

Boots

ACCESSORIES:

Five (5) Blade Blasters (fits in holsters)

Five (5) Blades for Blade Blasters

Eleven (11) weapon blast FX in varying sizes (fits in all weapons)

One (1) Power Sword

One (1) charged Power Sword

One (1) Power Axe

One (1) Power Lance (joined)

Two (2) Power Lances (separated)

Two (2) lightning FX for Power Lance

Two (2) Power Daggers

One (1) Power Bow

Three (3) arrows

One (1) Power Blaster

One (1) Anti-Sonic Foam Gun

One (1) foam blast FX

Three (3) Thunder Slingers

Five (5) One:12 Collective display bases with logo

Five (5) One:12 Collective adjustable display posts

The One:12 Collective Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Deluxe Boxed Set is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.