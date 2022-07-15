It's Time to Break the Bat with McFarlane's New DC Comics Bane MegaFig

McFarlane Toys is bringing some heat to their 2022 Summer Showcase as they continue to reveal new products. We are returning to Gotham City once again as the one, and only Bane comes to life with a new MegaFig. This figure comes right off the pages of DC Comics with a truly massive and very impressive figure. His classic comic book design is faithfully recreated, and he will size perfectly with the other McFarlane Toys 7" DC Multiverse figures. Everything from Bane's Venom to his iconic wrestling mask is beautifully crafted here, making those a must own Bane figure. People might not like McFarlane Toys, but they know how to do brings these characters right off the page, and this figure shows that. Batman better watch out as City of Bane is coming in August 2022, and pre-orders are live right here for $39.99.

"Born on the island of Santa Prisca, the boy who would become Bane was raised within the confines of his nation's cruelest prison where he honed his mind by reading any books he could get his hands on. After decades of imprisonment, he was chosen for an experiment testing a super-steroid called Venom. Not only did Venom work, but it also gave Bane the strength to escape. He then set his sights on Gotham City—a place of which he had heard many legends—with one goal in mind: break Batman."

Product Features:

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Bane is featured in his iconic classic comic book look

Bane includes a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

