Batman's Failsafe Protocol Arrives with McFarlane's DC Multiverse

A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon McFarlane Toys but that is not stopping them as new DC Comics figures are on the way

Article Summary Failsafe, Batman’s deadly android adversary, arrives in the DC Multiverse by McFarlane Toys as a Mega Figure.

Created by Batman’s Zur-En-Arrh persona, Failsafe activates to hunt Batman if he ever takes a life.

This collectible features comic-accurate sculpting, a blaster accessory, and an environmental diorama base.

Pre-orders are open for $49.99, with Failsafe’s release scheduled for October 2025 to join your Batman display.

Failsafe is a powerful android introduced in DC Comics' Batman (Vol. 3) #125 (2022), created by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jiménez. Designed as a last-resort contingency, Batman's alternate personality, Zur-En-Arrh, secretly built Failsafe. This hyper-logical version of Bruce Wayne has no emotional limitations and is tasked with being Batman if he ever crosses the line and kills. Alfred Pennyworth constantly reset the robot, but after his death, that never happened. Failsafe is soon activated under the false belief that Batman murdered the Penguin, launching a relentless hunt to neutralize him.

Failsafe is a near-perfect opponent and is ready to take on your Dark Knight collection with a brand new DC Multiverse Mega Figure from McFarlane Toys. Failsafe is nicely sculpted right from the pages of DC Comics, and he comes with a blaster as well as an environmental diorama base. This Mega Figure will tower over your Caped Crusader figures and is the ultimate enemy against which to pair any version of the Dark Knight. Pre-orders are already live for Failsafe at $49.99, and the deadly robot is set for an October 2025 release.

DC Comics Batman – Failsafe (DC Multiverse) Mega Figure

"In the process of Batman creating failsafe plans to stop Justice Leaguers in the event that one of them went rogue (a process that would later lead to the Tower of Babel incident), Batman's artificially constructed Zur-En-Arrh persona activated and created an android capable of stopping him in case Batman ever took a life. Zur-En-Arrh created Failsafe using technology from various cybernetic villains previously faced by the Justice League, including Amazo."

"Failsafe remained dormant in the Batcave for years until The Penguin faked his own death and framed Batman for homicide. While there were provisions in its programming for Batman being framed, unfortunately, they needed to be activated by the late Alfred Pennyworth. "

