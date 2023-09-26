Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: capcom, jada toys, street fighter

Ken Brings Some Kenergy to Jada Toys New 1/12 Street Fighter Line

A new fighter has arrived for collectors as Jada Toys is back once again for a new 1/12 scale figure for their Street Fighter line

Get ready to unleash the dragon with yet another impressive Street Fighter 1/12 scale action figure from Jada Toys featuring the fiery fighter Ken! That is right, the roster of their new Capcom inspired collection only grows with its fourth release and joining the ranks of Ryu, Chun-Li, and Fei Long in the series. This collectible packs quite the punch with some sweet details and dynamic poseability. Ken will be featured in his iconic red outfit and will come with an extra pair of hands, a second head, and his signature flaming Shoryuken With a fierce determination to win and being a Ken, this figure will surely bring some Kenergy to your Street Fighter collection. Whether you're a seasoned Street Fighter fan or new to the ring, these new figures are perfect for fans and for only $24.99, you can beat that. Fans can level up their collection with the true king of the Dragon Punch, right here with a January 2024 release.

Jada Toys Debuts Street Fighter Ken Figure

"Get ready for the ultimate showdown in a world where street fighting is the main event. Revisit the world of your favorite characters from the Street Fighter II video game, now as 1:12 scale action figures by Jada Toys. The honorable fighter Ken is known for testing his limits when it comes to fighting. Equipped with alternate hands, head, and a fireball accessory for his fists of fury. This 6" figure comes in arcade style packaging with features inspired from the game. Be careful not to get caught on the opposite side of Ken's right hook."

Product Features

6 inches (15.24cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on the Street Fighter video games

Over 20 points of articulation

Detailed figure

Window-box packaging

Box Contents

Ken figure

Alternate head part

Alternate pair of hands

Fireball

Articulated stand

Base

