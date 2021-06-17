Kingdom Hearts III Aqua Joins Her Friends With Good Smile Company

Aqua has found her way out of the Darkness as Kingdom Hearts III showed the return of the beloved character. Good Smile Company has unveiled that the Keyblade Master is joining her friends with their new Nendoroid release. Aqua will come with three different face plates allowing collectors to display her with praying, combat, and standard expressions. The Kingdom Hearts hero will come with her Defender keyblade and Wayfinder to help her find her way back to Ventus and Terra. She will also include a display stand to help fans capture that perfect Kingdom Hearts pose for their collection.

The Kingdom Hearts III Aqua Nendoroid figure from Good Smile Company will be priced at $64.99. She is set to release in April 2022, with pre-orders already live and located here. Pre-orders will stay open until July 28, 2021, so be sure to get yours secured before times run out. I can imagine we will see a Ventus and Terra Nendoroid figures release in the future to complete the Birth by Sleep trio. Be sure to check out some of the other already releases KH figures with multiple versions of Sora, Riku, Roxas, Kairi, Axel, and many more. Help reclaim the Power of Kingdom Hearts and add some magic to your growing collection with Good Smile Company.

"I'm sorry it took so long." – From "Kingdom Hearts III" comes a Nendoroid of Aqua! She comes with three face plates, including a standard expression, a combat expression, and a praying expression. Optional parts include Aqua's keyblade Master's Defender and her Wayfinder that connects her to Terra and Ventus, allowing you to recreate the memorable scene of Aqua holding out her Wayfinder! Be sure to add her to your collection!