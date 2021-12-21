Kneel Before Zod as Pre-Orders Arrive for New McFarlane Toys Figure

General Dru-Zod was once a military hero, but his warped view on life lead him to betray the ones he used to protect. Zod is one of Superman's biggest enemies, and it looks like he is escaping the Phantom Zone once again with the help of McFarlane Toys. Coming out of their 7" DC Multiverse line, General Zod is getting a brand new action figure featuring his appearance in the DC Comics New 52 run. This war-torn villain is ready to take on the Man of Steel once again with a beautifully sculpted figure featuring his armored outfit and cape. Zod will come with just three pairs of hands, as that is all he needs to take down Superman. I do wish McFarlane Toys would add more accessories to these figures giving us weapons, power effects, and more. Until then, General Zod is priced at $19.99, set to release in April 2022, and pre-orders will be located right here.

"Once considered a military hero of the planet Krypton, General Dru-Zod decided he would rather rule his world than serve it. He launched a failed coup, after which he was exiled to the prison dimension known as the Phantom Zone. Soon after, Krypton exploded and the years flew by, but General Zod remained safe in the Phantom Zone without aging. Over the years, he's escaped time and time again, and used his Kryptonian powers to threaten Earth. All the while declaring that his enemy Superman will die—or kneel before Zod!"

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with character art on the front, and character biographies on the back