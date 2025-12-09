Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios, The Emperor's New Groove

Kuzco from Disney's The Emperor's New Groove Arrives from Iron Studios

Prepare your collection as Iron Studios is back with a new set of collectible statues including The Emperor's New Groove

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 scale collectible statue set for The Emperor’s New Groove fans.

Kuzco is featured in both his human and llama forms, with detailed, hand-painted designs.

The set stands at 8 to 8.7 inches tall and captures the film’s unique humor and character spirit.

Pre-orders are open for $249.99, with an October 2026 release date for Disney collectors.

Iron Studios is back with a brand new Disney statue as they return to the year 2000 with the debut of The Emperor's New Groove. The film follows Kuzco, a young, arrogant emperor who loves his lavish lifestyle and palace. However, his world is turned upside down when his power-hungry advisor, Yzma, tries to overthrow him. Using a potion, Yzma accidentally transforms Kuzco into a llama, leading to a wild adventure. Iron Studios now captures both sides of Kuzco with a brand new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues.

Standing at 8" and 8.7" tall, this statue lets you switch between two versions of Kuzco, his human form and his llama form. Both designs are hand-painted and capture their Disney sculpts quite nicely, along with the cheeky humor from the film. The Emperor's New Groove is a truly underrated and very specific film, so it is nice to see some fun collectibles arriving for the film, outside of Disney Lorcana. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store for $249.99, and collectors can have some llama fun in October 2026.

Iron Studios – Disney's The Emperor's New Groove 1/10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!