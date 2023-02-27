League of Legends Star Guardian Kai'Sa Arrives at Beast Kingdom The world of League of Legends comes to life as the Star Guardian knwn as Kai'Sa arrives at Beast Kingdom's Dynamic 8ction Heroes line

The world of League of Legends is a very popular franchise, and it is packed with some impressive characters. Beast Kingdom is bringing a popular League of Legends hero to life for their highly articulated Dynamic 8action Heroes line with Star Guardian Kai'Sa. Featuring 20 points of articulation, Kai'Sa is packed with detail and a variety of customizable options. She will come with two swappable face plates, two shoulder cannons, some plasma attack accessories, and even her trusty magical medium, Ina. Beast Kingdom packed Kai'Sa with lots of detail and color, making her pop in any situation she gets into. League of Legends fans will not want to miss out on bringing her home and she is priced at $89.99. Pre-orders for Star Guardian Kai'Sa are live right here, and she is set to arrive in November 2023.

Star Guardian Kai'Sa Comes to Life with Beast Kingdom

"Outside the combat of Summoner's Rift, the world of League of Legends is a vast realm of alternate worlds and universes to explore. One such example is the universe of Star Guardian, where young warriors like Kai'Sa are chosen by fate to protect the light of the stars. One of the newest Star Guardian team captains, Kai'Sa is a natural born leader and defender of the weak. A second year with a distinct love for peach boba, she idolizes the Star Guardians as well as all they stand for. Though she might be trying a bit too hard, her heart burns with the desire to help others, and she'd do anything protect the world from darkness."

"The highly articulable 'Dynamic 8action Heroes' range is back with a cutesy bang, with the release of the DAH-068 League of Legends Star Guardian Kai'Sa. Beast Kingdom's latest action figure incorporates 20 points of articulation for a fully customizable collectable. A set of replaceable face sculpts are included to give Star Guardian Kai'Sa two different looks depending on her mood! Star Guardian Kai'Sa also comes with her two shoulder cannons, plasma attack accessories, and her ever loyal, trustworthy magical medium, Ina! Always up for a round of extra training, Star Guardian Kai'Sa is ready to be added to your collection! Order yours from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today."

DAH-068 League of Legends Star Guardian Kai'Sa Included accessories:

DAH design, with around 20 points of articulation

Two (2) pairs of replaceable hands (Fist, open)

Two (2) Shoulder cannons

Two (2) Plasma basic attacks

Magical familiar, Ina

Branded base, with logo and bracket