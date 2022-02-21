LEGO Debuts First Thor: Love and Thunder Set with The Goat Boat

We still have yet to see a trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, but collectibles are already starting to appear. We have already seen two figures coming to us from S.H. Figuarts, and now it looks like thunder strike LEGO. The first Thor: Love and Thunder set has arrived with The Goat Boat that comes with five new mini-figures. Featuring 564 pieces, the set shows off a longboat that will include Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Korg, and Gorr. We are also seeing the LEGO appearance of Asgardian flying goats with Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, giving us a possible MCU tease. These LEGO sets are very loosely based so do not dive too much into them, but it does look like Thor: Love and Thunder is going to be pretty big. Pre-orders for this set are not set to go live until April 26, 2022, and collectors will be able to find it here for $49.99.

"A Viking ship containing iconic characters from Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder movie makes LEGO® Marvel The Goat Boat (76208) an ideal gift for kids aged 8 and up. The longboat is drawn through the skies by legendary goats Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, who are raised off the ground so kids can easily push the ship along as they play. The set includes 5 minifigures – Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Korg and Gorr – and a host of weapons and accessories, including Thor's Stormbreaker axe. A central cabin features an opening roof for access to extra play space inside."

"Authentic accessories – including a boat wrench, fire extinguisher, map of New Asgard, bottle and a sunstone crystal – further inspire imaginative play. When the day's Super-Hero adventures are over, kids can display the ship in their room. For extra construction fun, the free LEGO Building Instructions app contains intuitive, digital visualization tools, including zoom and rotate."

Thor's Viking longboat – LEGO® Marvel The Goat Boat (76208) inspires action and adventure from the Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder movie

Iconic Super Heroes – There are 5 minifigures from the movie onboard Thor's mighty ship: Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Korg and Gorr. Lots of authentic accessories further inspire imaginative play

Gift for kids – Give Marvel fans aged 8 and up thrilling adventures aboard a Viking longboat for a birthday or holiday treat

Many ways to play – The complete model measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 17 in. (43 cm) long and 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide and combines with other LEGO® Marvel building toys for even more fun