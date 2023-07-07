Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, X-Men '97

LEGO Debuts First X-Men 97' Collectible with Wolverine Claw Replica

Get ready for some new Uncanny adventures as LEGO has revealed a Target Exclusive set featuring Wolverine's Adamantium Claws

Get ready for some new Uncanny adventures as the sequel animated series X-Men 97' is on the way. Not much is now about this series, but some collectibles are already starting to arrive for the long-awaited Marvel cartoon. Releasing as part of Target's Geek Out event, LEGO has unveiled their new X-Men 97' Wolverine's Adamantium Claws replica set. Coming in at 596 pieces, this set captured the power of a powerful mutant and will stand 14.5" tall. The replica will feature three possible claws, articulated fingers, and a display stand with the X-Men 97' logo. Wolverine fans will not want to miss out on owning this Target Exclusive LEGO Set, which can be found here for pre-order at $69.99 with an August 2023 release date.

LEGO Debuts Marvel Wolverine's Adamantium Claws

"The collectible LEGO Marvel Wolverine's Adamantium Claws (76250) playset is a model-building project for adults that captures the spirit and strength of the legendary Marvel character's clawed glove. This accurate recreation of Wolverine's clawed glove is based on the action figure in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 TV series. The model contains 596 pieces and features three posable claws as well as a descriptive panel and a sturdy base. This Marvel collectible piece can be displayed for all to admire. Escape the busy world and relax as you immerse yourself in this adult LEGO model building set, perfect for anyone with an interest in creative construction or Super Hero culture."

Marvel Collectible Wolverine glove – LEGO Marvel Wolverine's Adamantium Claws (76250) is an authentic recreation based on Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 TV series

Realistic details – This Marvel toy accurately 596-piece replica of Wolverine's clawed glove features 3 posable claws, movable fingers and a sturdy stand with a descriptive panel

Display centerpiece – The completed model measures over 14.5 in. (37 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide and 3.5 in. (9 cm) deep

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!