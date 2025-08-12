Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, nike

LEGO Play Streetball with New Nike Collaboration Dunk Trickshot Set

Take to the court with LEGO as they team up with Nike once again for a new collaboration set featuring shoes and basketball

Article Summary LEGO and Nike launch a streetball-inspired Dunk Trickshot set featuring a bold red sneaker build.

The set includes 454 pieces, a graffiti court backdrop, and a functional trickshot lever for play.

An exclusive LEGO minifigure in Nike streetwear comes with two head options and a removable sneaker.

The Nike Dunk Trickshot set hits shelves in September 2025 for $39.99, blending hoops and sneaker culture.

Just when you thought you had seen enough, LEGO debuts yet another Nike collaboration set. Hit the court with the LEGO Nike Dunk Trickshot (43021) set, which is a streetball-themed build that features a bold red Nike Dunk sneaker with a fun twist. That is not all, as collectors get to build the court and hoop, and with the flip of a lever, your LEGO minifigure launches to make their epic trick shot. Coming in at 454 pieces, the set measures 7" tall, 7" wide, and 6" deep.

Set on a graffiti-decorated court backdrop, LEGO did include an exclusive minifigure as well, who is rocking some sleek Nike streetwear and comes with two different head options. The shoe can be removed from the set for even more display options with its minifigure, and the whole set is priced at $39.99. Pre-orders are not live, but this buzzer-beater set is a must-have for collectors, and they can bring home a slice of streetball and sneaker culture in September 2025.

LEGO x Nike Dunk Trickshot

"The neighborhood playground becomes a stage with this awesome LEGO® Nike Dunk Trickshot (43021) building set for kids aged 10 and up, which lets basketball fans create a cool sports scene before scoring their own trickshot. Budding basketball stars build a hype-worthy graffiti art background before moving onto the awesome low-top sneaker and hoop. The sneaker is based on Nike's iconic Nike Dunk design and even comes in the same colorway as the original kicks."

"But this is more than just a sneaker model – it features a mini lever that kids can push to replicate a dunking action and can even be removed from the model so you can create your own basketball game. Bringing the scene to life is an exclusive minifigure with 2 head options and a hoodie based on the drip designed as part of the LEGO Nike collab. Set contains 454 pieces."

