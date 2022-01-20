LEGO Reveals 2,585 Piece Buildable The Globe Construction Set

Master builders can now hold the world in their hands as LEGO announces their new The Globe Earth construction set. Coming in at 2,585 pieces, this set will stand 16" tall and will actually spin like any other globe out there. The whole set is loaded with details allowing collectors to show off vintage style ship sailing the ocean blue, a vintage compass, and a nice set of glow in the dark tiles. The spherical globe design is captured beautifully, and master builders can showcase continents and bodies of water in brick form. The planet Earth can now be held in the palm of your hands for the simple price of $199.99 with pre-orders expected to go live on February 2022 and can be found here.

"Where do you want to go today? Dream of your next travel destination as you build The Globe (21332). Created by a fan-designer and brought to the world by the Ideas team, this display model recreates the spinning movement of a vintage Earth globe with the help of Technic elements and features glow-in-the-dark tiles decorated with the names of continents and oceans. There are buildable ship and compass icons, plus 'The Earth' nameplate to complete a charming centerpiece to enhance the decor of any home or office. A journey of 2,585 pieces starts with a single brick, and illustrated instructions are included to guide every step of your building adventure. This collectible model makes the best gift for yourself or travel-loving friends."

"Welcome to LEGO sets for adults – a zone of zen for focused, hands-on creative building. From the wonders of the world to movie magic, pop culture icons and more, there is a LEGO set waiting for you."

Spinning Earth globe model for display – Explore the world as you build this The Globe (21332) set, a detailed LEGO® Ideas replica of a vintage Earth globe

Authentic spinning movement – Two worlds collide to build this globe, with Technic elements to recreate the classic, spinning axis and LEGO System bricks to replicate the spherical shape

Glow-in-the-dark decoration – Light up the room with decorated tiles displaying the names of continents and oceans

Buildable ship and compass icons – Build vintage-style ship and compass icons to attach to the globe, and affix 'The Earth' nameplate to the base for a finishing touch

Gift idea for adults – Treat yourself or give this 2,585-piece Earth globe model as a birthday, holiday or surprise gift for someone passionate about travel, geography, arts or decoration

Buildable home or office decor – This display piece measures over 16 in. (40 cm) high, 11.5 in. (30 cm) wide and 10 in. (26 cm) deep

Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, replica