LEGO Super Mario Yoshis' Egg-cellent Forest Expansion Set Revealed

Enter the forest and discover the secrets as LEGO debut their newest Super Mario set featuring some iconic colorful dinosaurs

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Yoshi’s Egg-cellent Forest Expansion Set for Super Mario fans.

Explore with Pink and Yellow Yoshi in this interactive 107 piece LEGO set.

Add figures like LEGO Mario to hatch eggs and unlock classic Yoshi sounds.

Set to release in January 2024, priced at $9.99, with more sets to follow.

Get ready for an adorable new Super Mario Bros adventure as LEGO unveils their new Yoshis' Egg-cellent Forest Expansion Set. That is right, everyone's favorite egg throwing dinosaur is back and in two different colors! Enter the forest with Pink and Yellow Yoshi with this simple yet sweet 107 piece set. Super Mario fans will be Abel to help these Yoshi's gather fruit or protect their egg from the incoming forces of Bowser's army. Adding LEGO Mario, Luigi, or Peach figures to the set will add an interactive element to the set. With one of those figures, fans will also be allowed to help hatch the Yoshi egg as well as signature sounds from the dino. The Yoshis' Egg-cellent Forest Expansion Set is only $9.99 and is set for a January 2024 release. Be on the lookout for more expansion sets also coming soon to take your LEGO Super Mario collection to new brick built levels.

Yoshis' Egg-cellent Forest Expansion Set Arrives at LEGO

"Let the role-play fun begin with the Yoshis in an egg-cellent forest with this LEGO® Super Mario™ building toy for kids (71428) aged 6+. A cool anytime treat or gift for gamers, it features Pink Yoshi and Yellow Yoshi toy LEGO Super Mario figures, plus a brick-built forest with an apple tree and the Yoshi's Egg element. Help the Yoshis collect apples from the tree, put them in a basket and look after the Yoshi's Egg."

"For interactive play, add a LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ figure from a LEGO Super Mario Starter Course (71360, 71387 or 71403 – each sold separately). When an interactive figure jumps on the Action Tag, an egg appears on its digital screen. Rock the interactive figure like a baby to hatch the digital egg and see which Yoshi you'll get on the figure's belly screen. Then jump and flip to trigger the Yoshi's voice. Find building instructions for this Expansion Set on the LEGO Super Mario app, which also offers inspiration for different ways to build and play."

Collectible Yoshi toy for kids with a LEGO® Yoshi Egg element – Role-play in the world of LEGO® Super Mario™ with Yoshis' Egg-cellent Forest Expansion Set, featuring a brick-built forest

Includes 2 brick-built Super Mario™ characters – Help the Pink Yoshi and Yellow Yoshi figures look after the Yoshi's Egg, collect apples from the tree and put them in a basket

Interactive play – Invite LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ (figures not included) into the forest and jump on the Action Tag to make an egg appear on their digital screens

Hatch the digital Yoshi's Egg – Rock the interactive figure like a baby to hatch the digital egg, jump and flip it to trigger the Yoshi's voice, and more

