LEGO Unveils New LEGO Batman 20th Anniversary Logo Set

LEGO is arriving with a brand new sets including the return to Gotham with Batman and his signature logo for his 20th anniversary

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Batman 20th Anniversary Logo Set with 678 pieces and iconic DC Universe details.

The buildable Batman logo features hidden gadgets, Batarangs, accessories, and Easter Eggs for collectors.

Includes two minifigures: a golden anniversary Batman and a classic version that fits into a Batcave hatch.

The set is available for $79.99 with pre-orders now open; ships March 1, 2026, from the LEGO Store.

LEGO is celebrating 20 years of LEGO Batman with the arrival of a few new construction sets. A nice set of Batmobiles has arrived, from a variety of live-action films, but that is not all. LEGO has also crafted a special Batman Logo set that comes in at 678 pieces and measures 14" long. Build the Bat's iconic logo that is loaded with fun details, with the model being filled with gadgets from the DC universe, including Batarangs, weapons, and even Harley Quinn's hammer that you can pop on or take off.

LEGO has also included two Batman minifigures, with a classic version that fits into a Batcave‑style hatch in the logo, and a golden anniversary Batman to display at the base. This set is filled with plenty of Easter Eggs and is a perfect way to capture the legacy of the Dark Knight with LEGO. Collectors are also able to display this bad boy on its brick-built display base or mount it on the wall in your very own Batcave. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $79.99, and it is expected to arrive on March 1, 2026.

LEGO 20th Anniversary – Batman Logo Set

Celebrating the 20 years of LEGO DC Batman, this collectible piece of room decor features the iconic symbol with 2 minifigures and a host of accessories. Display the Batman signal on its stand or mounted on a wall using the built-in support. The model is decorated with well-known items from the DC Universe which can be detached and repositioned, including Batarangs™ and the Harley Quinn™ hammer."

"The set comes with a golden Batman minifigure and a golden anniversary coin, plus a traditional Batman minifigure which can fit into an opening hatch at the center of the model designed to look like the Batcave™ Suit Vault door. Set contains 678 pieces. Bonus digital unlock feature: Redeem a golden character to play in the video game, LEGO Batman – Legacy of the Dark Knight™."

