LEGO Unveils New Magical Set with Disney's Beauty and the Beast Castle

LEGO has unveiled a new and magical set as fans can step into and build the mysterious of the Beauty and the Beast Castle

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is a tale as old as time and has been a stable of Disney animation since its debut in 1991. The story follows Belle, a book-loving woman who finds herself a prisoner of a cursed prince who has been trapped in the form of a Beast. As Belle spends time in his enchanted castle, she befriends the talking objects, Lumière, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, and more, who all hope that she can break the curse. The castle itself is one of Disney's most iconic locations, and now it is coming to life with the help of LEGO. The Beauty and the Beast Castle comes in at 2,916 pieces, features 10 figures, and will stand 21" tall when fully built.

The 4-Level Disney castle will feature an assortment of rooms, including the kitchen, the library, the ballroom, and the tower that holds the enchanted rose. As for Disney minifigures, this Beauty and the Beast set will include Belle and Beast, Gaston and LeFou, and Belle's dad Maurice Lumière. That is not all either, as minifigures of Fifi, Cogsworth, Chip, and Mrs. Potts are also included. Fall in love with this magical story and set that is priced at $279.99 and set to release on April 4, 2025, as a LEGO Exclusive.

LEGO Beauty and the Beast Castle

"Embrace your passion for creative displays and fantasy princess castles with this Beauty and the Beast Castle (43263) LEGO® ǀ Disney Princess building kit for adults. The buildable model features a 4-level castle with multiple rooms, including a ballroom with a spinning floor and a dining room with a table and spinning platters."

"There's a removable grand staircase section and a tower room with an enchanted rose and hidden storage, plus a range of curated movie references and details. The set also includes 10 characters to bring scenes to life: Belle, the Beast, Gaston, LeFou and Maurice LEGO ǀ Disney minifigures, plus Lumière, Fifi, Cogsworth, Chip and Mrs. Potts LEGO ǀ Disney characters."

