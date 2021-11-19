Let's Take a Look at the Fantastic Four No. 1: Panel by Panel Book

Abram Books are treating Marvel Comics fans with a truly incredible collectible this holiday season. Timed perfectly for the 60th anniversary of Fantastic Four #1 (1961), Fantastic Four No. 1: Panel by Panel gives new and old fans a unique telling of the story. It is not hard to figure out what the book is about as Panel by Panel is an actual panel-by-panel release of the original 1961 comic. Fans not only get an up-close look at Marvel's First Superhero Family, but at the story and art of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby like never before.

Fantastic Four No. 1: Panel by Panel is reconstructed beautifully by award-winning designer Chip Kidd which makes up most of the book. However, that is not all, as the second part of Panel by Panel features text from Marvel Comic editor Tom Brevoort and historian Mark Evanier. They dive deeper into the pages of Fantastic Four than ever before with commentary that even die-hard fans will want to read. I was surprised by the in-depth look of the comic from colors, panel size, Kirby's interpretations, and so much more that will make this a must-have purchase for Marvel fans this holiday season. Flame On!

The whole Fantastic Four No. 1: Panel by Panel book ends with a complete scan of Fantastic Four #1 (ads and all), which is a very nice touch. This legendary comic opened up the world of Marvel, and it is as big as it is now because of Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and the Human Torch. Abram Books and Marvel really went all out to give fans a special and fantastic look at the origins of this superhero family. Whether you are a new or old fan of the Fantastic Four, Panel by Panel is a great way to own a #1 issue with extra features and compiled into a very special collection that can please many collectors and friends. The Fantastic Four No. 1: Panel by Panel book can be purchased right now at a variety of places like here and can ship out and be in hands just before the gift-giving season. It's Clobberin' Time!