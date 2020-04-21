Level 52 and Vault Comics Create Statue For Natasha Alterici's Heathen.

Vault Comics and Level 52 statue designers have collaborated on a limited edition statue based on the comic book Heathen by Natasha Alterici. The series was big hit for Vault nd helped establish the comic book publisher in the North American comic book industry. It stars Aydis, a viking, a warrior, an outcast, and a self-proclaimed heathen. Aydis is friend to the talking horse Saga, rescuer of the immortal Valkyrie Brynhild, and battler of demons and fantastic monsters. Born into a time of warfare, suffering, and subjugation of women, she is on a mission to end the oppressive reign of the god-king Odin. Oh and yes, she's a lesbian. Natasha has not been she of using 'lesbian vikings' as a sales pitch, Here's a first look at the statue in question.

Viking. Woman. Warrior. Outcast. Aydis, the intrepid protagonist from the smash hit comic HEATHEN by Natasha Alterici, comes to life as a 1:6 scale limited edition statue created by Level52 Studios. Inspired by the dreamlike, incarnadine color schemes of the series' covers, this piece exudes a fresh and fearsome attitude befitting an unapologetic battler of demons and fantastic beasts. Odin better watch his back.

Standing at 12" tall, this figure is crafted from polystone and arrives in premium packaging. The Heathen statues will ship on September 1st 2020. They are taking preorders now, and the price is $1999.99 but they are including a payment plan. For those intrigued by the whole concept, you can read the first issue of the comic book for free right here in PDF or here on ComiXology. Issue 10 shipped just before the whole shutdown happened – though it didn't make it to UK stores in time. Issue 11 was planned to be published tomorrow, but obviously that is a little up in the air right now. Maybe by the time this statue is out that will all be sorted,