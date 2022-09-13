Life-Size Brick Built Black Panther Bust Coming Soon from LEGO

Wakanda Forever is only a couple of months away, and it will give us a new continuation of the Black Panther story. This film is going to hit any fans right in the feels, and Marvel Studios will do right by the late Chadwick Boseman. There has been a lot of love for Black Panther lately with the Black Panther Legacy collection featuring new and old collectibles making a debut. LEGO is even joining in on celebrating the Legacy of Black Panther as they unveil their new near-life-size Black Panther buildable bust. King T'Challa comes to life with their beautiful and fun 2,961-piece set that measures 19" high and 16" wide. The black and silver bust features the helmet, hands, and even the necklace of the king and can be displayed in a variety of ways. Everything is placed on a logo base with nice brick-built details loaded throughout the bust, capturing the Spirit of Wakanda. This is a truly epic Black Panther collectible that is priced at $349.99, and he will be up for purchase right here starting October 1, 2022.

"Adult fans of the Marvel Avengers can immerse themselves in a creative model-making project with LEGO® Marvel Black Panther (76215). This collectible celebration of Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga will be a guaranteed conversation starter, wherever it is placed."

"This detailed recreation features the almost life-size head, chest and hands of Black Panther, posed in the iconic Wakanda Forever salute. Both hands feature articulated fingers and detach from the main model to increase display possibilities. A sturdy display base with an attached logo plate completes this lasting reminder of an epic legend. With 2,961 pieces, this challenging and rewarding model is sure to provide great pleasure and satisfaction long after the construction has been completed."

Black Panther display piece – Celebrate Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga with this almost life-size LEGO® Marvel Black Panther (76215) build-and-display model for adults

Realistic details – The model rests securely on a stand with an information plate attached. The hands include articulated fingers and detach from the main model to increase display possibilities

Escape the everyday – As this construction project comes together piece by piece, it brings the style and spirit of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the real world

LEGO® gift for adults – This buildable display model can be given as a birthday present, holiday gift or personal treat for adult Marvel fans and model-making enthusiasts

Almost life size – Measuring over 18 in. (46 cm) high and 15 in. (39 cm) wide, this authentic recreation makes an interesting conversation piece for any home or workplace