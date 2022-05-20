Lightyear Gets A Super Cool Early Bird ReAction Kit From Super7

Lightyear is hitting theaters in a couple of weeks, and in one of the coolest announcements in the lead-up to the film, Super7 has revealed a really cool Early Bird ReAction figure kit for the film. Playing off the Early Bird kit from Kenner and Star Wars in the '70s, this set includes first cracks at figures including Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Commander Alisha Hawthorne, Jr. Zap Patrol Mo Morrison, and Personal Companion Robot Sox with PII Image Computer. You will also receive a patch, decal sheet, recruit card, certificate, and a figure stand as well. The cost is $75, and you can order it here. See pics of the set below.

Super7 Channels Star Wars For Lightyear ReAction

"Attention Space Ranger Recruits! The Early Enlistment Bundle for Disney & Pixar's Lightyear is a limited edition set of ReAction Figures with special bonus items only available through this offer! Be among the first to receive a set of four Lightyear 3.75" scale ReAction figures: Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Commander Alisha Hawthorne, Jr. Zap Patrol Mo Morrison, and Personal Companion Robot Sox with PII Image Computer. You will also receive a certificate, embroidered patch, recruit card, decal sheet, and a figure display stand, all exclusive to the Early Enlistment Bundle. Enlistment is a two-part process. Upon registration, your recruitment envelope will ship to you right away. This will contain your Early Enlistment Certificate, Star Command patch, recruit card, decal sheet, and display stand. Following completion of your training, you will receive the set of four ReAction Figures, packaged together in a special box, that will ship directly to you later this year."

What a neat idea, and the perfect film for them to do it for. Remember: the enrollment kit comes first when you order this, with the figures to come later in the year. I hope they do this more; I love this idea.

Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: lightyear, reaction, Super7