Limited Run Games Debut Exclusive TMNT Shredder Playmates Figure

At this rate, most Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) fans know that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is getting a re-release. This classic side-scrolling arcade game is getting a remaster and heading to consoles with PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. Four players will be able to take control of teh four iconic turtles as they take on all of their baddies with a fun game for any age. However, not many know that Limited Run Games is releasing a Radical Edition that is loaded with tons of goodies. All of these include:

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER'S REVENGE RADICAL EDITION INCLUDES:

Physical Copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge for the PlayStation 4 with Reversible Cover and Blister Boxed Action Figure Style Packaging The game's blister box packaging includes trap door on back for easy removal of the game without damaging the card!

Official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge G2 Blu-ray Sized SteelBook

Deluxe Playset Style Box (art to be shown later) With Slipcover

Mini Arcade Cabinet Replica/ Movie Viewer, Plays the Game's Trailer Plays Video and Sound Only

Physical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Soundtrack CD

Art Booklet (Inside the Standard Game Case)

Retro VHS Sleeve With VHS Tape Box (sized to store the game and SteelBook)

Full Length Strategy Guide

18" x 24" Poster

3D Shadow Box

Exclusive reissue of the original retro Shredder action figure with cartoon accurate colors from Playmates

Sprite Stickers

One of the highlighted pieces for TMNT fans is that a new Shredder figure is arriving from Playmates. This figure is part of their retro release line with a newly updated deco for Shredder. The deadly Leader of the Foot Clan will now have a cartoon deco giving fans a perfect limited edition collectible to display in their Sewer Lair. Vintage packaging and the classic weapons rack make a return, making this a necessary video game bundle to own from Limited Run Games. The turtles are ready to hit the streets and in style with the Radical Bundle, and it is already up for pre-order right here for $199.99.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat 'em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games. Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves – making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to four players simultaneously!"