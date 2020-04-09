Lord of the Rings Gimli Gets New Statue From Iron Studios

Iron Studios has surprisingly announced a new battle diorama statue series featuring Lord of the Rings. Only one character has been revealed as Gimli the Dwarf makes his way to your shelves. The statue is 1/10th scale and is based on original movie reference for high quality accuracy. It is based on the dungeon scene from The Fellowship of the Ring with the stone base, skeleton, and book at his feet. Iron Studios did put a lot of little detail into Gimli's costume that will please any Middle Earth fan.

I am very curious about what other character statues will be coming out for this battle diorama. If this is anything like the rest of there diorama statues this will be one amazing piece when all the statues are put together. I suspect we will see the whole cast including Gandalf, Frodo, Sam, Legolas, and hopefully a Cave Troll. The LOTR Gimli Battle Diorama Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $129.99. He is set to return to the fellowship once again in December 2020 and pre-orders are live and you can find him located here. I am sure we will start to see the other character from the film start to slowly come out so make sure you stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for when these other statues are revealed. "Well, here's one Dwarf she won't ensnare so easily. I have the eyes of a hawk and the ears of a fox."

Gimli 1/10 Scale Battle Diorama Series Statue

Scale: BDS Art Scale 1/10

Limited edition

Based on original movie references

Made in polystone

Hand painted

This statue is part of a battle diorama based on The Fellowship of the Ring movie

Product dimensions: 8.2 in (H) x 7 in (W) x 7.8 in (L)

Product Weight: 1.5 lbs

Released US: Fourth quarter of 2020