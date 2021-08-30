Lord of the Rings Lady Galadriel Glass Phial Arrives At Weta Workshop

Weta Workshop takes us back to Middle-Earth once again with another incredible collectible from The Lord of the Rings. Given to Frodo Baggins from Lady Galadriel is a glass phial that contains within it special water from Galadriel's fountain. This magic within has caught the light of Eärendil and Elven star that will help light the way when all other light fails. Lady Galadriel's vial is a complete 1:1 scale Lord of the Rings prop replica that is completely crafted from glass and includes an elven base. The Elven craft comes to life before your eyes and does feature a removable stopper that can even be filled with any desired liquid. The Glass Phial base does feature an LED effect and can light up, which will illuminate the phial capturing the magic inside. Priced at $119.99, Galadriel's Phial is a remarkable replica that fans will not want to miss out on. Set to release in Q2 of 2022, the replica is up for pre-order right, and fans can find it right here.

"Farewelling the brave Fellowship of the Ring at the borders of her realm, the Lady Galadriel presents Frodo Baggins with a delicate glass phial. Knowing the peril that awaits Frodo on his journey, Galadriel assures him that her gift will be a light in dark places when all others go out. Bound with silver and small enough to fit within the palm of one's hand, the phial contains within it the water of Galadriel's fountain, in which is caught the light of Eärendil, the Elves' most beloved star."

"Many miles beyond the safety of Lothlórien the light of Galadriel's gift would shine between the Hobbits and certain death as they brave the horrors of the Stairs of Cirith Ungol. Betrayed by the creature Gollum, Frodo and Sam face the insatiable appetite of Shelob, the great spider haunting the pass. Only the power of the star-glass can prevent all hope being swallowed in the grim darkness of her lair."

FEATURES

1:1 scale prop replica;

Phial crafted from glass;

Elven base made from high quality polystone;

Removable stopper allows the phial to be filled with any desired liquid;

Light up base that illuminates the phial, powered by a single CR2032 battery. (Battery not included)