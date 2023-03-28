Love is in the Air with Hot Toys New Disney Stitch Cosbaby Set Hot Toys continues to celebrate D100 with their popular Cosbaby line as iconic Disney charcter are back and in a nice crystal finish

Hot Toys continues to dive into the world of Disney once more with yet another Cosbaby set. Coming to life from the world of Lilo and Stitch, Experiments 626 and 624 are together again. Releasing as part of Hot Toys original Cosbaby line, Stitch and Angel are ready for more addable adventures with this special release. Both Disney aliens will come in a gorgeous and fun iridescent version with Stitch in blue and Angel in pink. Even with their bright deco, Hot Toys captured their character and details quite nicely. It is variants like this that really make Funko Pops look silly, and fans are definitely getting for detail, color, and craftsmanship for the upgraded price. Most Cosbaby figures come in at $24.99, and while pre-orders are not live, all things Hot Toys can be found here. Keep an eye out for this loving set and other Disney 100th Anniversary Cosbaby release with Marvel Studios and Mickey Mouse and the gang.

Experiment 626 and 624 Together Again with Hot Toys

"Stitch Cosbaby (S) Collection – Who is a fan of Stitch and Angel? Us too! Over a decade, the friendship goes on and so as our love for these two cuties. Spare some spaces for the upcoming excitement! Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the Iridescent version of Stitch and Angel Cosbaby (S) with translucent appearance to add on top of your current Stitch collection."

"Featuring the most adorable invader from outer space, Stitch is having a makeover refreshed with chrome iridescent finishes, offering a tropical touch to this lovable Experiment 626. Meanwhile, the alternative iridescent finishes look on Angel is like the cherry blossom in spring that is going to brighten up your dullest day. Each collectible measures 13 cm in height with rotatable head design. Embrace the love from a faraway planet with the Stitch and Angel Iridescent version collection today!"