Marvel Legends Maestro Now Available To Order From Hasbro

Marvel Legends surprise drops continued today, as the brand put up a new deluxe Maestro figure. And he looks absolutely incredible. He will come in the deluxe packaging the larger figures have been releasing in, and he will come with two pairs of hands that you can swap out so he can be overly dramatic. This looks like a simple redeco of some of the hulks that have been out in the Marvel Legends line, with a new head, obviously. You can check out the coolest version of Hulk there is down below.

Finally, An Amazing Marvel Legends Maestro

"Driven insane by excess radiation, the Maestro wields Bruce Banner's intelligence and the Hulk's strength to rule a dystopian realm of the future. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan-favorite Marvel characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."

This really is one of the most anticipated figures of the year now. Maestro does not have very much in the way of figures out there, and this was a badly needed figure for Hulk collectors out there. You can order the new Marvel Legends figure by going here or here.