Magic: The Gathering Receives Chandra Nalaar Replica Gauntlet

It looks like Hasbro is taking on the power of Magic: The Gathering as they debut their first replica collectible. Premiering during the 1027 Hasbro event, Chandra Pyromancer's Gauntlet comes to life with a new Premium Roleplay Collectible. Magic fans can now wield the power of fire with this impressive, beautifully sculpted gauntlet. This replica has been modeled after the Artifact card right from the Magic: The Gathering card game itself. The gauntlet is no mere replica either as it features multiple electronic effects with lights and sounds, as well as new misting effects. This wearable gauntlet brings the world of Magic: The Gathering to life right off the table, and it includes a display stand, refill bottle (for the misting effect), as well as three pairs of gloves and three replacement wicks. To top it off, a playable Pyromancer's Gauntlet reprint card is also included to allow fans to get the whole effect. The Magic: The Gathering Chandra Pyromancer's Gauntlet Roleplay Collectible is priced at $299.99. This replica is set for a September 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and found right here.

Become Chandra Nalaar: the Planeswalker with Hasbro

"An inferno is just a gesture away. Chandra Nalaar: the Planeswalker with an incredible control over Fire. This premium Gauntlet brings the power of Fire to your hands. Modeled after the Artifact card from Magic: The Gathering, it features multiple electronic effects to simulate Chandra's powers, including lights, sounds, and misting effects. Tap into the power of Fire with the Pyromancer's Gauntlet from Hasbro."

A wearable gauntlet inspired by the one worn by the iconic Planeswalker Chandra from Magic: The Gathering.

Features lights, sounds, and misting action to simulate Chandra's fire abilities

Premium packaging with a unique design inspired by concept art from the world of Magic

Includes a playable retro reprint of Pyromancer's Gauntlet

"Includes: gauntlet, stand, refill bottle, 3 pairs of gloves, 3 replacement wicks, 1 Magic Card (Pyromancer's Gauntlet reprint), and instructions."