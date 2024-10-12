Posted in: Collectibles, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Marvel Legends Exclusive Quicksilver Arrives for Walmart Collector Con

Quicksilver is getting a brand new Marvel Comics inspired Marvel Legends figure that puts the speedster back into the spotlight once again

Article Summary Exclusive Quicksilver Marvel Legends figure unveiled for Walmart Collector Con, featuring a retro comics design.

Pietro Maximoff, known as Quicksilver, shines in a 6-inch-scale action figure with premium detailing and deco.

Includes character-inspired accessories, like swappable hands, in a collectible retro-style packaging.

Pre-orders launch on 10/17 for $24.99, exclusively available at Walmart, celebrating Quicksilver's Avengers legacy.

Quicksilver, also known as Pietro Maximoff, made his first appearance in Marvel Comics back in 1964 with X-Men #4. He arrived alongside his twin sister, Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, and were the mutant kids of the Master of Magnetism, Magneto. They would start out as members of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, fighting against the X-Men, but would soon be recruited by the Avengers in Avengers #16 in 1965. Going from villain to hero was an interesting dynamic for these twins, but fighting alongside Captain America and other members like Hawkeye was a must to watch their characters grow. Quicksilver is now back with the Avengers as Hasbro debuts a new Walmart Con Exclusive Retro Marvel Legends figure. Featured in his green super suit, Pietro will just come with a pair of swappable hands as well as retro styled Marvel Legends packaging. Pre-orders are set to go live for the Walmart Collector Con on 10/17 at 10 AM EST for $24.99 and will be only available at Walmart.

Quicksilver – Walmart Con Exclusive Marvel Legends

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display. This collectible 6-inch-scale Avengers figure is detailed to look like Quicksilver from Marvel Comics."

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Marvel fans and collectors can display this 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with comics-inspired design and deco in their Avengers action figure collections

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure includes a set of alternate hands

RETRO-STYLE PACKAGING: Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design and comic character art

THE SPEEDSTER: Along with his twin sister, the Scarlet Witch, the "speedster" Quicksilver joined the Avengers after leaving Magneto's Brotherhood of Evil Mutants

