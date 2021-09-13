Marvel Legends Team Reveals New Spider-Man Wave and More

Marvel Legends fans had a live stream to watch this morning, where the team announced a new wave of Spider-Man retro carded figures, some more retro carded figures, and preorder on-sale dates for some previously announced figures from other live streams. The Spider-Man wave is the big news here, as the six new figures feature a ton of updated sculpts and some long-requested figures that fans will be falling all over themselves to preorder on Hasbro Pulse tomorrow. That's right, everything shown goes up for preorder tomorrow Marvel Legends fans. Check out the reveals below.

Marvel Legends Reveals

First, the last streams arm builder SHIELD agents and Skrulls, along with the Excalibur three-pack will be up for order tomorrow at 1 PM EST for Pulse Premium members and at 2 PM EST for everyone else. Gotta get that three pack, I love that Shadowcat, that's been a big want for myself for a long time.

Three more retro carded figures are on the way, as we get a repack of classic Falcon, classic Loki, and for the first time in quite a while, female Loki, who they are calling Trickster Loki. All have tweaks to some of their sculpts and paint to make them slightly different than previous releases.

The big news is the latest Spider-Man retro carded Marvel Legends wave. This is a heavy-hitter wave for sure, as we get updated villains including a sick looking Hobgoblin, a new Hammerhead, and an updated Shocker. All three of those feature new deco and updated articulation. Same for the symbiote suit Spidey, Ben Reilly Spider-Man, and out of nowhere, the long-requested Armored Spider-Man from the cover of Web of Spider-Man #100.

All of these Marvel Legends figures go up for preorder tomorrow on Hasbro Pulse, as well as select figures at other outlets.