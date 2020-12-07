Marvel Legends Firestar Figure Up For Order Right Now

Marvel Legends collectors have long waited for this day. Firestar, one of the longest-requested figures, is joining the line. Angelica Jones is a fan-channel exclusive release, and can be preordered right now. She comes with swappable hands, a second headsculpt, and a flame effect. Maybe best of all though, she comes with her dog Ms. Lion. I am loving these pets that have been included this year with some Marvel Legends, especially when they play an impotent part in the characters history, recently or otherwise. You can check out Firestar down below.

Marvel Legends Firestar Details

:Angelica Jones soars into battle harnessing the power of microwaves to combat evil as Marvel's Firestar.

Fans and collectors can enjoy this 6-inch-scale Marvel's Firestar figure with her dog Ms. Lion, inspired by the character from Marvel entertainment.

Marvel's Firestar figure with her dog Ms. Lion features premium design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection.

This quality 6-inch Legends Series Marvel's Firestar with dog figure features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

This is what separates Marvel Legends from other lines: the depth of characters and the way they listen to the fans and collectors. You tell them something, and the team is going to listen. That we can get this Firestar figure, and that it will be highly anticipated, speaks volumes about the quality and craftsmanship that this line is known for. Firestar will start shipping in the spring, and you can preorder her by clicking right here. May want to hurry though, she won't stay up for long.