Marvel Legends Retro Packaged Hercules Up For Preorder

Marvel Legends Mondays continued today with the full reveal and preorders opening up for the retro packaged Hercules. This is ahead of a truly epic Marvel Fan Friday event coming this Friday, as the Hasbro Marvel team is expected to reveal a ton of new figures and preorders, including the reveal of the next HasLab project, widely rumored to be Galactus. That is Friday though, today we have a classic version of Hercules coming to the line this fall, complete with swappable hands and heads and the smallest outfit you will ever see on a Marvel Legends figure in your life. Love that smiling head! Check it out below.

Marvel Legends Retro Hercules Up For Order Now

"The hero of Olympus, Hercules uses his mythic strength to prove he is worthy of immortality! With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale figure, inspired by the character from Marvel Entertainment

This 6-inch scale Marvel's Hercules figure features premium design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection

This 6-inch Legends Series Marvel's Hercules figure features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

When this was revealed a few months ago, for some reason I didn't expect it to be on a retro card. My mistake, as now it makes complete sense. This one is up for order right now for shipping in the fall right here.