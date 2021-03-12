WandaVision Marvel Legends Available To Order In Spring, New Pics

WandaVision figures will be a part of a Marvel Legends wave this spring. Already revealed the other day, the Hasbro Marvel team revealed new pics of both the Scarlet Witch and White Vision this afternoon. White Vision will feature an all-white body with yellow accents and his blue "mind stone" spot. I love that cape too. Scarlet Witch will come in her new look from the final episode of the series, along with energy pieces and swappable hands. The more and more I see that costume, I think it is my favorite in the MCU to this point. Check out both Marvel Legends down below.

WandaVision Will Join Others In A Marvel Legends Wave

"We know you've seen them, but we're still going to celebrate them! Peep the Marvel Legend Series WandaVision Scarlet Witch and The Vision Figures, inspired by Marvel Studios' WandaVision! Available for pre-order later this spring! Each sold separately."

These will be part of a while wave, presumably of all Marvel Legends Disney+ show figures. Thank god as well; I was really scared that these would be store exclusives, and none of us would ever see them. If I had to guess, the rest of the wave will include Falcon, Winter Soldier, Agatha Harkness, and Baron Zemo from WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I don't think Loki will be part of it, but if he is, I think he replaces Agatha, only because they didn't know when tooling the figures how popular she would be. As far as a BAF goes, I can't picture what it could be from the shows, but maybe they just check off a comic-related one. I still don't have a guess, but maybe we haven't seen something from one of the shows yet that will be big enough. Marvel Legends collectors will be able to preorder these in a couple of weeks.