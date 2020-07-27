New Marvel Figures and Statues Coming Soon from Diamond Select

It is that time again true believers as Diamond Select Toys packs on the heat with new Marvel reveals. This time both new statues and figures are heading our way. Up first is two new Marvel Select figure with the return of the Classic Suit Spider-Man and The Thing from the Fantastic Four. Spider-Man will stand 7" tall, feature 16 points of articulation and come with an unmasked head, camera, and eight swappable hands. This Disney Store exclusive is now ready rot swing on into the general public this winter. The Thing carries his own weigh with this new 8" Marvel Select figure. With 14 points of articulation, The Thing is ready to take on Mole Man, Galactus, or any other fantastic foe that is thrown at him. Both figures will be priced at the usual $29.99 price tag and are set to release in December 2020.

Highlights of the reveals include a Marvel Comics Miles Morales Spider-Man Bust that will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. This 1/7th scale statue is 6" tall, $99, and packs the right amount of web-swinging detail for any fan. Speaking of limited, Wolverine is back and better than ever with a $175 statue that is limited to only 1,000 pieces. The Marvel Legends in 3D Wolverine brings the classic comic character to life with remarkable detail. The 10" Mutant will be a highlighted piece for any Wolverine or X-Men fan this December. Spider-Gwen is also swinging on in this wave of statue worthy a new Diamond Gallery piece. Standing 11" tall, Gwen Stacy is showing off her moves in this beautifully painted and sculpted statue. Fans of this wall-crawler will not want to miss out on her this holiday season. All of these Marvel collectibles from Diamond Select Toys are set for a December 30, 2020 release. Pre-orders are already live for these can be found here along with all the other Marvel Select goodies coming soon.

"MARVEL COMIC MILES MORALES BUST: Preparing to fire double web lines and launch himself into the fray, this 1/7 scale resin bust of Miles Morales is ready for action! Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Joe Menna. SRP: $99.00"

"MARVEL GALLERY HANDSTAND SPIDER-GWEN PVC STATUE: Posting a handstand on a New York City rooftop, the web-slinger formerly known as Spider-Gwen leaps back into the Marvel Gallery line with this all-new sculpt! Measuring approximately 11 inches tall, this dynamic sculpture is cast in high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Jon Matthews. SRP: $49.99"

"MARVEL LEGENDS IN 3D WOLVERINE 1/2 SCALE BUST: He's the best there is at what he does, and he's a Legend in 3D! This half-scale bust of Wolverine is based on his appearance in Marvel Comics, and measures approximately 10 inches tall. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, he is limited to only 1,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. SRP: $175.00"

"MARVEL SELECT SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ACTION FIGURE: The ultimate Marvel Select Spider-Man figure is back! Featuring an unmasked head, a mask to hold, a camera, and 8 interchangeable hands and fists, this former Disney Store exclusive is now available to all, standing 7 inches tall with 16 points of articulation. Packaged in display-ready Select action figure packaging with side-panel artwork for shelf reference, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications. SRP: $29.99"

"MARVEL SELECT THING ACTION FIGURE: It's clobberin' time again! The ever-lovin', blue-eyed Thing is back in the Marvel Select line, in one of the most hotly demanded re-releases the line has seen! Measuring over 8 inches tall, this massive action figure features 14 points of articulation, and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in display-ready Select packaging, with side-panel artwork for shelf reference. Sculpted by Digger. SRP: $29.99"