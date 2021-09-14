Marvel Studios What If…? Captain Carter Comes to Hot Toys

Hot Toys is exploring the endless possibilities of the Multiverse as they reveal their second 1/6th scale Marvel Studios What If…? figure. This time, Captain Carter is reporting for duty with her appearance coming to life right out of the new Disney+ animated series. The figure will stand 11.5" tall as well as feature a unique animated style head sculpt, and has 28 points of articulation. Some of the included accessories will be two hairpieces, swappable hands, sword, Captain Carter shield, pistol, and a display stand. Hot Toys also has given fans a closer look at the upcoming Steve Rogers and his massive Hydra Stomper figure set. This is one unique collectible that What If…? Fans will appreciate, and collectors will be able to find her here. Priced at $235, the Marvel Studios What If…? Captain Carter 1/6th scale Hot Toys figure is set to release between January – March 2023.

"Her one choice gave birth to a whole new history and gave the multiverse a new hero. – The Watcher. What If… Captain Carter was the First Avenger? After an ambush in the lab, Peggy Carter steps in and takes the Super Soldier serum, and uses her newfound power and strength to charge right into battle. Inspired by Marvel Studios' What If…? animation series, Hot Toys proudly presents today Captain Carter as highly-detailed 1/6th scale collectible figure from another universe."

"Beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Captain Carter in the animation series, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt and interchangeable brown curly hair sculptures with stunning likeness, finely tailored outfit in red, blue and white color scheme, Captain Carter's signature shield, sword, pistol, and figure stand. Let your Marvel collection grow today by adding the new Captain Carter 1/6th scale collectible figure!"

The 1/6th scale Captain Carter Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Captain Carter in Marvel Studios' What If…? animation series

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with two (2) interchangeable dark brown curly hair sculptures (with magnetic function)

Highly-accurate facial expression and make-up

Specialized body with over 28 points of articulations

Approximately 29cm tall

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) shield holding left hand

One (1) sword holding right hand

One (1) pistol holding right hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) blue, white and red colored Captain Carter suit with embossed pattern

One (1) blue embossed patterned pants with knee pads, and red trims

One (1) dark brown-colored body strap

One (1) dark brown-colored belt with utility pouches

One (1) pair of dark brown-colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) circular red and blue Captain Carter shield

One (1) sword

One (1) pistol

Accessory:

One (1) specially designed figure stand