Masters of the Universe Iron Studios Statues Debuts with Prince Adam

Masters of the Universe collectors are in for a real treat as some of your favorite heroes and villains of Eternal are coming to life with Iron Studios. This is a new franchise coming to Iron Studios 1/10 Art Scale statue line and the line is kicking off with Prince Adam! This beefy prince holds a big secret as when he wields his magic sword, he is turning into the great protector of Eternia; He-Man. Masters of the Universe Prince Adam is beautifully sculpted with high detailed and bright colors. This is a perfect start to this line of new Masters of the Universe statue and I am pretty excited to see who else we will be getting. Pre-orders for the 1/10 Art Scale Prince Adam statue are live right here for $159.99 and be sure to stay tuned for more MOTU statues as they are revealed.

"Iron Studios bring their first statue from the Masters of the Universe. Somewhere in the planet Eternia, on a ground with ores and the peculiar local vegetation, and with the tentacles of a weird creature on his feet, a young man nimbler, stronger and beefier than any other Eternian, whose birth was predicted by old legends, raises his magic sword and utters the words that summon the secret powers that were revealed to him, and that transform him in the defender hero of the secrets of Castle Grayskull. One of the most requested licenses by fans and collectors from Iron Studios will finally get its first statue."

"As would say the main hero from the Masters of the Universe: "By the Power of Grayskull!", Iron Studios proudly presents their statue "Prince Adam – Masters of the Universe – Art Scale 1/10", with the alter ego of the most powerful man on the universe. Already available for Pre-Order, Prince Adam is the first statue of the "MOTU" line by Iron Studios, revealed in the virtual event Inside Iron Studios: Second Edition. Check out more news of the heroes and villains from Eternia soon in Iron Studios' future releases, stay tuned on their social media and YouTube channel."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 15 in (H) x 7.4 in (W) x 4.3 in (D)

Product Weight: 2.1 lbs

MSRP: USD 159,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022