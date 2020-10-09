Mondo Offering Two New Masters Of The Universe Puzzles

Masters of the Universe is the latest property to come to Mondo's series of collector's puzzles. He-man and Skeletor are the subjects of the 1000 piece creations, each featuring beautiful artwork by Florian Bertmer. As a puzzle collector, these are some of the best on the market. They hold their shape really well in frames, and the slightly thicker cardboard they use makes the pieces hold together really well. Check out the gorgeous Bertmer Masters of the Universe artwork on the puzzles down below.

Mondo Masters of the Universe Puzzles

"In the uncharted reaches of space, the denizens of Eternia are locked in an endless war of good vs. evil… which has now found its way through the galaxies to your living room table. Both of these stunning 1000-Piece Masters of the Universe puzzles by artist Florian Bertmer perfectly capture the electric adventure of the timeless '80s toys and cartoons. The first — He-Man — stands tall against the mythical Grayskull, Power Sword in hand, ready to defend his homeworld from encroaching darkness. Then there's his nemesis Skeletor, framed by the wicked swirling mists of Snake Mountain, steeling the sorcerous Havoc Staff for battle.

Whichever side you choose, these puzzles will provide Eternia-l entertainment, both in stock and available now."

At this point, the sky is the limit on what other properties Mondo can get for these. Some that I would like to see include more Matt Taylor pieces, like his Tron: Legacy vinyl cover he just did, Halloween anything, Thundercats, and anything by 100% Soft. That is just scratching the surface; however, they are just scratching the surface right now like when they introduced the Tiki mugs, and look where those are at now. These Masters of the Universe puzzles are available to order right now here.