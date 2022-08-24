McFarlane Kicks off New Batman: Arkham City BAF Wave with Batman

The hit video game Batman: Arkham City is back as McFarlane Toys announces their newest DC Multiverse BAF wave. This wave was teased, but now we are getting a full look path these upcoming figures, and Batman kicks off the line. This is not the first Caped Crusader figure we have received from the Arkham games, and I doubt it will be the last. This one features Batman's more traditional black and gray suit with a yellow utility belt. A Grapple Gun is included, and he will come with parts to allow DC Comics fans to build Solomon Grundy! This is one of the cooler and more accurate figures of Batman we have seen, and it will easily be on my purchase list for when it drops in October 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here for $24.99, and be sure to snag up the rest of the wave too.

"When his parents were gunned down in front of him, young Bruce Wayne resolved to rid Gotham City of the criminal element that took their lives. He trained extensively to achieve mental and physical perfection, in addition to mastering martial arts, detective techniques, and criminal psychology. Dressing as a bat to prey on criminals' fears, Batman fights crime with the aid of specialized gadgets and vehicles, operating out of his secretive Batcave below Wayne Manor."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Arkham City Build-a line will assemble Solomon Grundy

Batman is featured in his outfit from the Video Game Batman: Arkham City

Batman comes with a bat claw, Solomon Grundy build-a figure legs and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures