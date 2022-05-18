McFarlane Toys Announces 7" Page Punchers Starting with Black Adam

It was not long ago that McFarlane Toys put up pre-orders for their new Page Punchers line. These new collectibles feature iconic DC comic books that are placed in a clamshell with a 3" mini figure. Batman, Superman, Flash, and Black Adam started the line and are a real fun treat for collectors. Surprisingly, McFarlane has announced that more Page Punchers are on the way, but with a DC Multiverse twist. The Page Punchers line is already getting an upgrade as they will feature 7" figure and an exclusive comic book. The comic will be a never-before-seen Black Adam comic from DC Comics, and we can assume these figures will all be from the new story. McFarlane has revealed one teaser so far showing off this god and his new sculpt, which can be viewed below:

This figure is looking incredible, but honestly, I'm more excited to see what the packaging will look like. The clamshell that McFarlane included with their Kickstarter Spawn was truly something special, and I'm curious if we will see that with this new 7 inch Page Punchers. I am curious if this will be a one shot Black Adam comic, or will it be a mini-series with each figure having a different comic? Either way, it is fine with me, and I am very excited that the DC Multiverse is getting this unique comic book bundle treatment. It has been quite some time since we have seen figures get bundled with comics, especially in larger non 3.75" format. Pre-orders have not been announced for this line just yet, but more reveals for the rest of the way should be on the way. Fingers crossed that Shazam will finally make his DC Multiverse debut, and in the meantime, fans can find all current DC Multiverse and Page Puncher releases here.