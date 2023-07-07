Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debut New Glow in the Dark Green Lantern Figure

McFarlane Toys is back as they explore the endless possibilities of the DC Multiverse and a new figure right from DC Comics has arrived

McFarlane Toys is really diving into their Gold Label DC Multiverse line with yet another limited run release. Collectors will be taking to the stars once again as the Green Lantern, known as John Stewart, is ready for action. This new version of John puts his Endless Winter release back in the spotlight but with a new Glow in The Dark deco. He will be released as an Amazon Exclusive and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. As for accessories, he will come with two glow in the dark sword, a Certificate of Authenticity, and a collectible card in the new limited run slipcover packaging. Collectors will surely want to act fast before the sell out Green Lantern is priced at $29.99, is set for an August 2023 release, and can only be found here. Be on the lookout for other limited run releases with Swamp Thing, Flash, Unchained Superman, and more.

Green Lantern John Stewart Glow in The Dark Exclusive

"John Stewart is a former U.S. Marine who uses his military training and discipline to protect Earth, and the rest of Space Sector 2814, as a member of the Intergalactic peacekeeping force known as the Green Lantern Carps. As Green Lantern, John wields a power ring, which creates a protective shield around him, allows him to fly, and generates hard-light energy constructs In the form of anything he Imagines. Fueled by willpower, Green Lantern's power ring is one of the mightiest weapons In the universe!"

McFarlane Gold Label Amazon Exclusive

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes two glow-in-the-dark swords, base, and card stand

Green Lantern is features in closed box designed packaging

Included collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

