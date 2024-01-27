Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive GITD Parallax (Green Lantern) Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys with a new Amazon Exclusive Green Lantern GITD Release

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals GITD Parallax figure, an Amazon Exclusive limited to 5,100 pieces.

Pre-orders are live for the March 2024 release, capturing Emerald Twilight’s infamous villain.

The 7" scale figure features glow-in-the-dark elements and ultra articulation for posing.

Included are a power battery, energy constructs, art card, and a base for display.

The horrors of the Emerald Twilight Green Lantern Arc have returned as McFarlane Toys brings back Hal Jordan as Parallax. This twisted Green Lantern was consumed by rage after the destruction of Coast City, leading him to a path of violence. Under the influence of Parallax, Hal Jordan became a powerful force of fear as he created havoc across the universe. DC Comics fans can now bring this deadly Lantern home once more with a new DC Multiverse Exclusive from McFarlane Toys. Posing a significant threat to his fellow Green Lanterns and the Guardians of the Universe, this figure some with his Lantern Battery, two energy fists, and a collectible card. He will also have a sweet glow in the dark element and is only limited to 5,100 pieces. This second Green Lantern as Parallax release is an Amazon Exclusive priced at $29.99. Pre-orders are already live online with a March 2024 release, so get yours while you can.

Parallax (Green Lantern) GITD Edition – Amazon Exclusive

"As a Green Lantern, Hal Jordan served the Guardians of the Universe and saved all of existence from great peril countless times. But, when Hal was unable to save him hometown, Coast City, from obliteration because he was off-world, he was shattered. He flew straight to Oa, the Guardian's home planet, and asked for their help to resurrect Coast City. When the Guardians refused, Hal absorbed the energy of Oa's Central Power Battery, along with Parallax, a yellow entity made of living fear that was imprisoned within the battery for a millennia. Parallax then drove Hal mad and fueled him to decimate the entire Green Lantern Corps!"

McFarlane Gold Label Amazon Exclusive

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Parallax features glow in the dark deco

Accessories include Green Lantern power battery, two energy constructs, a figure base, authenticated art card and an art card display base

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!