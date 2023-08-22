Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: jumanji, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Enters the Jungle with New Jumanji Movie Maniacs

The jungle has changed, and it is time for collectors to enter the world of Jumanji with McFarlane Toys newest Movie Maniacs statues

Get ready to enter the jungle and play the game Jumaji with McFarlane Toys as they continue to expand their Movie Maniacs statue line. It looks like the WB100 anniversary celebration continues with the popular continuation film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. This entire wave features the entire main cast from the film, each with its own limited edition statue and hidden surprise (which is either a poster or a set of stickers). Standing at 6" tall, collectors will be able to bring home Dwayne Johnson as Dr. Smolder Bravestone at 8,500 pieces, Kevin Hart as Franklin "Mouse" Finbar at 7,500 pieces, Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse at 5,000 pieces, and Jack Black as Professor Sheldon Oberon at 6,100 pieces. These limited edition numbers are quite random, so some fans will not have a complete set if that is what they are going for. The Movie Maniacs Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle statues are priced at $24.99, are set to release in October 2023, and can be found right here.

Movie Maniacs Welcomes You to the Jungle

"A team of friends returns to JUMANJI™ to rescue one of their own and must brave parts unknown in order to escape the world's most dangerous game."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed, highly decorated 6" scale figure based on the movie

Also includes secret bonus item

Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity

About McFarlane Toys

"Grammy-and Emmy-winning producer/director Todd McFarlane, Spawn's creator, is the creative force behind McFarlane Toys. McFarlane Toys has become an industry leader, redefining the action figure market's standards ant a licensee of world- class brands and leading global franchises."

"McFarlane Toys is the fifth largest action figure manufacturer in the United States. Established in 1994 to manufacture and sell action figures based on founder Todd McFarlane's comic book character Spawn, the international award-winning company has expanded into licensed products to become one of the premiere action figure producers on the planet. McFarlane Toys action figures are sold worldwide through McFarlane companies in the United States and Canada, and by distributors from Europe to Japan and Australia."

