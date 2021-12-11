McFarlane Toys Reveals Disney Mirrorverse Wave Two Figure Line-Up

Earlier this year, we got to see McFarlane Toys take on the world of Disney with their new line of Disney Mirrorverse figures. The upcoming mobile game from Kabam showcase iconic Disney and Pixar character taking on a mighty threat, and it's up to their unique skills and teamwork to save the day. This concept adds some special flair to these beloved characters with a more battle-ready design that has them ready for war. The first wave of figures has already dropped with 7" versions of Jack Sparrow, Buzz Lightyear, and Mickey Mouse, as well as 5" versions of Belle, Sulley, and Goofy. It looks like the world of Disney Mirrorverse is getting bigger as McFarlane Toys reveals the second wave of figures with variants, enlarged sculpts, and new characters. Wave two will consist of:

Megafig Mickey Mouse

Megafig Sulley

Purple 7" Jack Sparrow

7" Genie

Purple 5" Sulley

5" Donald Duck

5" Baloo

There are 4 figures that really stand out in this wave of Disney Mirrorverse, starting with the Megafig Sulley. This massive figure will now be a great size companion for other figures, making him a powerful ally for your collection with even greater detail than before. The 7" Genie is pretty amazing as well, with a nice design, battle armor, and fun sculpt that will be a fun addition for any Disney or Aladdin fans. Lastly, the 5" Donald Ducky and Baloo are fantastic with the new designs and crazy weapons that really will be a fun figure to showcase. I just wish there was more articulation in these smaller figures, as it really hinders what McFarlane Toys could accomplish with the Mirrorverse line. Pre-orders for Disney Mirrorverse Wave 2 are not live just yet, but collectors can find Wave 1 with Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the heroes right here until they finally arrive.