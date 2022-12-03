McFarlane's Dragons Continues with Sybaris (Berserker Clan) Statue

Nothing can stop McFarlane Toys as they are continuing to bring some heat to the collectibles world. One of their newest endeavors has been the return of their popular McFarlane's Dragons line. This popular set of statues brings the world of dragons back to life with incredible detail, each featuring its own clan and backstory. Only one other dragon has arrived for Series 8, and now the second dragon has arrived with Sybaris. As part of the Berserker Clan, this powerful winged beast explodes with color and is featured on sculpted ruins. Fantastic black, green and orange scales are captured here, making this McFarlane's Dragon stand out to some of the rest in the line, old and new. The McFarlane's Dragons Series 8 Sybaris (Berserker Clan) Dragon Statue is priced at $41.99. Pre-orders are already live right here with a January 2023 release date. Fans can find the previous dragon here and stay tuned for more McFarlane's Dragons as they come.

Introducing McFarlane's Dragon Sybaris (Berserker Clan)

It seems that our fears have come true. This wasn't some tall tale told by sailors to explain away their misfortune. No, this thing tore through an entire fleet. If it wasn't for the destruction washing up on shore this would have never been believed. Slash marks in the hulls of the ships practically splintering them. Large spines imbedded in the wood the size of javelins. The survivors couldn't keep their stories straight either. Such a mix of seeming eclectic information that couldn't possibly be from any creature we know of. Like whoever heard of a giant scaled winged monster attacking ships? This isn't some fantasy book.

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 11in statue

Incudes sculpted base to show case the dragon's size and details

Dragon comes with large attachable wings

Figure is showcased in New McFarlane's Dragon window box packaging

Collect all McFarlane's Dragons