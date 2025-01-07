Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego, turning red

Mei Fluffs Up at LEGO and Their New Turning Red BrickHeadz Set

The magic of Disney and LEGO collide as a new set of BrickHeadz sets are on the way to bring new and classic characters to brick form

Disney and Pixar's Turning Red hit Disney+ in 2022 and told the coming-of-age story of Mei Lee. Unlike normal 13-year-olds, she transforms into a giant red panda when overwhelmed by her emotions. Set in Toronto, the film humorously explores what it is like during adolescence, along with other themes of cultural identity and the bonds between family and friends. This film surely deserves a wide theatrical release, but theaters were in short demand after the COVID scare. It did get quite the controversial release, too, as many parents had mixed feelings about Mei's rebellious actions.

No matter what people want to think, that is just part of growing up, embracing changes, and discovering who you are, even if it is as a giant red panda. Mei is now fluffing back up with LEGO and their latest Disney animal BrickHeadz releases. Coming in 121 pieces and 3" tall, Mei is back in all of her red panda glory for those adorable sets. Turning Red fans will appreciate adding this cute little red panda to their Disney collection as they blast some 4*Town. LEGO is set to release the BrickHeadz Turning Red Mei set in February 2025 for $9.99.

LEGO Debuts New BrickHeadz Disney and Pixar Red Panda Mei

"Let Disney and Pixar fans unleash their creativity with this LEGO® BrickHeadz™ǀ Disney and Pixar Red Panda Mei (40798) building set for kids aged 10 and up, which is based on Disney and Pixar's Turning Red. Fans of the movie will have fun building the animal figure before discovering its cool folding legs and movable ears. Once the red panda building set is complete, they can use it to relive their favorite movie moments or display it proudly using the included baseplate."

Delight movie fans with the LEGO® BrickHeadz™ǀ Disney and Pixar Red Panda Mei building set for kids aged 10 and up, which is based in Disney and Pixar's Turning Red

The buildable animal figure features movable ears and folding legs, encouraging imaginative play as kids live out their favorite scenes

The buildable animal playset includes a baseplate, letting fans display the red panda toy proudly once playtime is over

