Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: horror, mezco toyz, terrifier

Mezco Toyz Debuts New LDD Terrifier: Art the Clown (Blood Splatter)

The horrors of Terrifier are back as Mezco Toyz debuts their new Living Dead Doll Art the Clown - Blood Splatter Edition

Article Summary Art the Clown returns as Mezco Toyz introduces the blood-splattered Living Dead Doll edition.

Standing 10.5 inches tall, the doll has 5 points of articulation and comes with a bloody meat cleaver.

Art's blood-stained costume captures the chilling essence of the Terrifier horror franchise.

Available now for $60, this collector's piece is packaged in a display-ready die-cut window box.

Terrifier has quickly become a modern-day horror icon, thanks to its shocking brutality and unsettling atmosphere. Art the Clown has become one of horror's most terrifying villains who was introduced in All Hallows' Eve back in 2013. However, it was in 2016 when his character reached new heights with Terrifier. Art, portrayed by David Howard Thornton, is a silent yet sadistic killer with a twisted sense of humor, mime-like mannerisms, and a love for theatrical gore. The franchise then exploded from its indy roots to the mainstream with Terrifier 2 in 2022, becoming a surprise box office hit. Terrifier 3 continued the blood, gore, and bloody slasher adventure of Art the Clown, and now he can come to your home.

Mezco Toyz has just unveiled a new Living Dead Dolls release with Terrifier: Art the Clown – Blood Splatter Edition. This bloodied doll comes in at 10.5 tall and will have 5 points of articulation. The killer comes with a meat cleaner along with a new blood-splattered design, adding to the horror this film brings to the screen. Mezco already has this bad boy up for purchase online with a $60 price tag.

LDD Terrifier: Art the Clown (Blood Splatter Edition)

"Straight from the slasher series Terrifier, the twisted trickster sports a blood-stained, black-and-white clown costume with pom-pom and ruffle detailing. Art is equipped with a bloody meat cleaver as sharp as his sense of humor, and he always gets the last laugh. In combination with his trademark grin and sinister stare, Art is guaranteed to induce a nightmare or two."

"The LDD Presents Terrifier: Art the Clown – Blood Splatter Edition stands 10.5" tall and features 5 points of articulation. He is packaged in a die-cut window box, perfect for display. This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!