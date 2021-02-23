Fantastic Four, Wolverine, and Spider-Gwen Figures Unveiled by Mezco

Some of your favorite Marvel Comics heroes are back as Mezco Toyz announces new additions to their One: 12 Collective figure line. Three sets of figures were showing during the online convention, and starting us off was a full reveal of the Fantastic Four. The Fantastic Four were teased at the last MezCon as a simple announcement, but this time, we are getting our first look at Marvel's favorite superhero family. Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and Human Torch are ready for action with fabric suits and included effects. From what we can see, Human Torch will get attached flame pieces and a fire head sculpts, while Reed Richards will get a stretchable hand. It is unclear if these will be a solo release or the whole family will be bundled together. I honestly hope for a Fantastic Four bundle to save the hassle of getting each and snag up the whole Marvel family in one shot.

As noticed above, the other two figure debuts were a new version of Wolverine and the lovely Spider-Gwen. The Wolverine will feature a more classic Marvel Comics X-Men costume and will come with at least two head sculpts. From the mask to the shoulder pads, Mezco Toyz captured Logan perfectly, and it will be a nice One: 12 figure for any fans. Spider-Gwen is web-swinging in next as she finally gets her Mezco Toyz One: 12 figure debut. We do not get to see much besides her fabric-tailored costume, web effects, and a showcase of her articulation. Spider-Gwen, aka Ghost-Spider, is a figure that I have been waiting to see come to Mezco, and boy did they deliver. No word on when Wolverine, The Fantastic Four, or Spider-Gwen are set to release, but fans will be able to find them here when live.