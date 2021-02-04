Morbius The Living Vampire Arrives at Mezco Toyz

The upcoming Sony film Morbius might be delayed, but fans of the Spider-Man villain are in for a real treat with Mezco Toyz. The company has unveiled their newest One: 12 Collective Marvel Comics figure dives into the realm of the dark with Morbius "The Living Vampire." Standing roughly 6.7" tall, the figure will have roughly 30 points of articulation and a variety of accessories. For interchangeable parts, Morbus will get three different head sculpts and an assortment of swappable parts. The included accessories are pretty amazing as he will get a pistol, hammer, stakes lab equipment, and more, which will all be able to go in the light-up mobile lab case. Collectors will have a variety of display options for their Morbius figure, and he will be a necessary villain for any Spider-Man collection.
Morris has never really had time inside the Marvel Comics spotlight outside of his The Amazing Spider-Man #101 appearance. Hopefully, the upcoming film starring Jared Leto will change that and put this amazing anti-hero back on the map. This figure is a true wonder, and it will be a great collectible piece for any fan of his in their growing collection. The Marvel Comics Morbius "The Living Vampire" One:12 Collective Figure from Mezco Toyz will be price at $85. He is expected to hunt once again between September – November 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here.
You're Vermin. and I Am the Predator Who Feeds on Your Kind.
"Morbius "The Living Vampire" One:12 Collective Figure – "I'm not a man to play with bluffs… I mean what I say." The One:12 Collective welcomes Morbius, the living vampire! Morbius wears a fitted bodysuit with a winged cape and features three head portraits, capturing varying degrees of his grisly nature. The Nobel Prize-winning biochemist comes complete with a multilayer mobile science lab with a light-up function. The removable top layer holds science equipment such as a foldable microscope, handheld hematology analyzer, and removable test tube and beaker, while the bottom layer conceals weapons such as a dagger, customized handgun, and hammer."
"While attempting an experimental treatment involving vampire bat DNA and electroshock therapy, Dr. Michael Morbius turns himself into a pseudo-vampire in an effort to cure his rare blood disease. As a result, he develops superhuman powers, including enhanced agility, strength, and stamina. With an insatiable lust for human blood, the nightmarish vigilante finds himself torn between his human and monstrous natures."
THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE MORBIUS FIGURE FEATURES:
- One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
- Three (3) head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Eight (8) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R)
COSTUME:
- Fitted bodysuit
- Cape
- Mid-calf boots
ACCESSORIES:
- One (1) multilayer mobile science lab with light-up function
- One (1) test tube mixer (non-removable)
- One (1) mini computer (non-removable)
- One (1) test tube
- One (1) beaker
- One (1) hematology analyzer
- One (1) foldable microscope
- One (1) dagger
- One (1) hammer
- Two (2) stakes
- One (1) customized handgun
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post