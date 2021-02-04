Morbius The Living Vampire Arrives at Mezco Toyz

The upcoming Sony film Morbius might be delayed, but fans of the Spider-Man villain are in for a real treat with Mezco Toyz. The company has unveiled their newest One: 12 Collective Marvel Comics figure dives into the realm of the dark with Morbius "The Living Vampire." Standing roughly 6.7" tall, the figure will have roughly 30 points of articulation and a variety of accessories. For interchangeable parts, Morbus will get three different head sculpts and an assortment of swappable parts. The included accessories are pretty amazing as he will get a pistol, hammer, stakes lab equipment, and more, which will all be able to go in the light-up mobile lab case. Collectors will have a variety of display options for their Morbius figure, and he will be a necessary villain for any Spider-Man collection.

Morris has never really had time inside the Marvel Comics spotlight outside of his The Amazing Spider-Man #101 appearance. Hopefully, the upcoming film starring Jared Leto will change that and put this amazing anti-hero back on the map. This figure is a true wonder, and it will be a great collectible piece for any fan of his in their growing collection. The Marvel Comics Morbius "The Living Vampire" One:12 Collective Figure from Mezco Toyz will be price at $85. He is expected to hunt once again between September – November 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

You're Vermin. and I Am the Predator Who Feeds on Your Kind.

"Morbius "The Living Vampire" One:12 Collective Figure – "I'm not a man to play with bluffs… I mean what I say." The One:12 Collective welcomes Morbius, the living vampire! Morbius wears a fitted bodysuit with a winged cape and features three head portraits, capturing varying degrees of his grisly nature. The Nobel Prize-winning biochemist comes complete with a multilayer mobile science lab with a light-up function. The removable top layer holds science equipment such as a foldable microscope, handheld hematology analyzer, and removable test tube and beaker, while the bottom layer conceals weapons such as a dagger, customized handgun, and hammer."

"While attempting an experimental treatment involving vampire bat DNA and electroshock therapy, Dr. Michael Morbius turns himself into a pseudo-vampire in an effort to cure his rare blood disease. As a result, he develops superhuman powers, including enhanced agility, strength, and stamina. With an insatiable lust for human blood, the nightmarish vigilante finds himself torn between his human and monstrous natures."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE MORBIUS FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eight (8) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

Fitted bodysuit

Cape

Mid-calf boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) multilayer mobile science lab with light-up function

One (1) test tube mixer (non-removable)

One (1) mini computer (non-removable)

One (1) test tube

One (1) beaker

One (1) hematology analyzer

One (1) foldable microscope

One (1) dagger

One (1) hammer

Two (2) stakes

One (1) customized handgun

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post