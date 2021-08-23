Mezco Toyz Secretly Unleashes the One: 12 Black Mold Mossquatch

Mezco Toyz continues to expand their One:12 Collective Rumble Society collection with another figure. Recently, the company revealed their upcoming Red Death Doc Nocturnal figure, who will be taking on a new villain. That villain has been revealed with the secret drop of the Black Mold Mossquatch that adds a black flocked deco to the Mossquatch monster. We still have yet to see the original Mossquatch Mezco monster that was set to take on the Gold Hazard Squad Commander Gomez. Monsters are a new line-up coming from Mezco, and I hope they continue with it, and these "expansion" figure packs are awesome. The Black Mold Mossquatch will feature 25 points of articulation, will stand 7 inches tall, and will also feature extra Doc Nocturnal accessories. These include a new glow-in-the-dark head, a machete, and an axe to take on this monster. The waitlist is still open here, so be sure to jump on it to attempt to get one for your collection.

"Reigning terror and disease on the small town of New Providence, Mossquatch! – Black Mold Edition has arrived and its plague is spreading quickly… After multiple sightings of a tall, hulking, inhuman creature with piercing red eyes looming around the edges of the Dark Forest, citizens are turning into mindless, mossy, flesh-eating fiends! Are the two occurrences connected? Can New Providence recover or is it too late? The included Phantom Knight Expansion Pack contains a machate, an axe, and a radioactive skull head portrait – likely the result of Doc Nocturnal's battle with the Black Mold Mossquatch near an unidentified glowing meteorite."

THE MOSSQUATCH FIGURE FEATURES:

Over 25 points of articulation

Approximately 18cm tall

One (1) radioactive Doc Nocturnal skull head portrait

One (1) machete

One (1) axe

Each Mossquatch figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box with flocked logos, designed with collectors in mind.