Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Minimates DVD Box Set Revealed by DST

Diamond Select Toys is attending NYCC this year which kicks off at the Javits Center in New York City. The convention takes place from October 6-9, and to prepare for the day, Diamond has revealed some exclusive con-only products. We have already seen some exclusives from Gentle Giant Ltd. for Boba Fett and Grand Admiral Thrawn. This time, it is Morphin' Time as the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers are also heading to New York Comic Con. A special and super cool Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Minimates DVD Box Set will be released at the con. This set features Red, Blue, Pink, Yellow, Black, and White Rangers from their Season 3 debuts.

Rocky, Aisha, and Adam are the new additions to the team, and this set is packed with their weapons and removable helmets. Diamond Select Toys even went through the proceeds to recreate a DVD case for the release, even though I do not think an actual DVD is included. A collectible like this is the perfect example of what a New York Comic Con exclusive should be, and the Minimates set is priced at $50. It is unclear is any of these exclusives will hit online like here, but you can find this set at Booth #2945 next week at the con.

"New York 2022 – Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Minimates DVD Box Set -$50 – A Diamond Select Toys release! Go go Power Rangers! The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers are back, in their Season 3 appearances! This exclusive box set features the Red, Blue, Pink, Yellow, Black and White Rangers, and these 2-inch Minimates feature 14 points of articulation, removable helmets and fully interchangeable parts and accessories! All six come packaged in a full-color window box made to look like a DVD case, with a fifth panel door. Designed by Barry Bradfield!"